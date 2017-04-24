Video
Could an overactive immune system cause depression?
Scientists in the UK are investigating whether some cases of depression could be triggered by an overactive immune system.
It's a theory which is rapidly gaining ground - and there are now a number of trials testing whether some anti-inflammatory drugs might help some patients with depression.
Anti-depressants don't work in a third of patients so if this new approach works it may offer them hope of an effective treatment.
22 May
