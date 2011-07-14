Maternity rethink: Call for more midwife-led units

Video

Maternity services across the UK need a radical rethink, the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists says.

It wants the number of hospital maternity units cut to ensure 24-hour access to care from senior doctors and more midwife-led units available for women with low-risk pregnancies.

Speaking to Health correspondent Branwen Jeffreys RCOG president Dr Anthony Falconer said there was a need to "devolve some expectant mothers to hospitals that are lower risk" and "concentrate the very high risk resources in fewer places."