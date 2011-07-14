Maternity rethink: 'Not every mother needs a doctor'

Video

Maternity services across the UK need a radical rethink according to the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

It wants a cut in the number of hospital units to ensure 24-hour access to care from senior doctors can be provided in those that remain.

More midwife-led units would fill the gap by providing care for women with low-risk pregnancies.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, RCOG vice-president David Richmond said it was important to recognise that "not every mother needs a doctor" and that pregnancy "is a perfectly normal physiological event".