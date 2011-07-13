Sisters ponder cancer gene test

Video

Josie Bellerby, who is 18, has a big decision to take - should she be tested for the hereditary breast cancer gene her mother has?

Josie's grandmother and great great grandmother both died from breast cancer. Her mother Julia, had a preventative double mastectomy when she was younger as soon as she found out she had an increased risk of cancer.

Josie's sister Lucy decided she would have the test, but what do their parents Jules and Julia think?

Josie: My Cancer Curse is on Thursday 14 July at 2100 BST on BBC Three or watch again on BBC iPlayer.