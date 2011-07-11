Southern Cross set to shut down and stop running homes

Video

Care home operator Southern Cross is set to shut down, after landlords owning all 752 of its care homes said they wanted to leave the group.

"It is currently envisaged that the existing group will cease to be an operator of homes," the firm said.

Southern Cross added that the landlords were still committed to providing continuity of care to its 31,000 residents.

Trading in the company's shares has been suspended.

Alison Holt reports.