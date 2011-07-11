'No gastric bypass means I'll die'

Video

The Court of Appeal will consider if a patient's personal circumstances should influence the NHS when it decides whether to fund treatment.

Thomas Condliff, who weighs 22 stone (140kg) and has type 2 diabetes, is challenging a decision to refuse him a gastric bypass operation.

NHS North Staffordshire says he does not meet its criteria for weight loss surgery.

Decisions about exceptional funding are based on medical factors alone.

Mr Condliff was initially refused funding for a gastric bypass operation because his weight/height ratio (Body Mass Index) fell below the threshold set by his local primary care trust.