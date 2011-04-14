Media player
'My stillborn baby was unpreventable'
Research published in the Lancet shows that Britain's stillbirth rates are above almost every other high-income country.
On average eleven babies are stillborn in the UK every day.
Doctors believe better monitoring during pregnancy could reduce the figures, but more research is needed.
Sam Baker, whose daughter Scarlett died shortly before she was born, said many parents who have a stillbirth do not know the cause.
14 Apr 2011
