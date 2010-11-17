Media player
New drug Rivaroxaban offers hope for heart patients
It is hoped that hundreds of thousands of heart patients could benefit from a new type of blood thinning drug.
Rivaroxaban can be used to help people who have a fast and erratic heartbeat cut their risk of stroke, and has fewer side effects than the drug currently used, Warfarin.
BBC Breakfast spoke to Dr Rosemary Leonard to find out more.
17 Nov 2010
