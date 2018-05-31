Has Pusha T just pushed it too far?

Media player
Drake vs Pusha T: Has he just pushed it too far?
In the latest twist in their on-going rap battle, Pusha T has posted a picture of Drake in blackface to promote The Story of Adidon.
The song is the latest in a line of diss tracks between the two rappers, but has this feud gone too far?
We asked music journalist Tobi Oke for his thoughts.
31 May 2018
