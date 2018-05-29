Cowell makes dig at Ant after show goes off air

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Simon Cowell made a joke blaming Ant McPartlin for Britain's Got Talent falling off air.
Simon Cowell made a quip about Ant McPartlin after Britain's Got Talent fell off air during the live semi finals.
-
29 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-44291152/simon-cowell-made-a-joke-blaming-ant-mcpartlin-for-britain-s-got-talent-falling-off-airRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window