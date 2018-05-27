Media player
Biggest Weekend: Rita Ora pays tribute to Avicii
Rita Ora pays an emotional tribute to dance producer Avicii as she opens up the third day of the BBC's Biggest Weekend festival in Swansea.
After playing their collaboration, Lonely Together, Ora told the crowd: "It's always hard for me to sing that, so thank you so much for singing along."
27 May 2018
