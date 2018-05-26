Media player
Biggest Weekend: Liam Payne on his 'dad bod' and Bear's birthday
Ahead of his performance at the BBC's Biggest Weekend, pop star Liam Payne discussed his "dad bod" and the first birthday of his son, Bear Payne.
The former One Direction singer was talking to BBC 5 Live's Colin Paterson.
26 May 2018
