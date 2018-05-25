Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Biggest Weekend: Courtney Barnett plays Nameless Faceless
An indie dream team: Courtney Barnett is joined on stage by The Breeders' Kim and Kelley Deal.
-
25 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-44262426/biggest-weekend-courtney-barnett-plays-nameless-facelessRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window