'We shouldn't have to die chasing the dream'
Pete Tong on Avicii: 'Shouldn't have to die chasing dreams'

Speaking at IMS 2018 in Ibiza, the DJ paid tribute to Avicii who took his own life in April.

He also said there should be greater support for those in the music industry.

  • 25 May 2018
