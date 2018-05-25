Media player
Game of Thrones concert goes on tour
Composer Ramin Djawadi will use local orchestras alongside his own soloists from the United States as he travels across Europe.
In rehearsals, he told the BBC how being a GOT super-fan hasn't helped the day job.
25 May 2018
