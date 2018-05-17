Barbara Windsor: 'I still intend to carry on'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Barbara Windsor: 'I still intend to carry on'

In a recorded message played on ITV's Loose Women she thanked fans for their support.

Last week her husband, Scott Mitchell, disclosed the EastEnders and Carry On star had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.

  • 17 May 2018
Go to next video: Dame Barbara turns on Blackpool lights