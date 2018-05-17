Media player
Barbara Windsor: 'I still intend to carry on'
In a recorded message played on ITV's Loose Women she thanked fans for their support.
Last week her husband, Scott Mitchell, disclosed the EastEnders and Carry On star had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
17 May 2018
