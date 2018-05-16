Spike Lee on art, society and Trump

Media player
Spike Lee on BlacKkKlansman, society and Trump
Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman is the true story of a black detective who infiltrated the KKK.
The director told the BBC's Will Gompertz that this film was a wake-up call for today's society.
16 May 2018
