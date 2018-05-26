Media player
The mysterious musician who wears a mask
The enigmatic musician surrounded by mystery - Claptone - has taken influences from jazz to rock and roll and even reggae to create his own brand of music and is taking the world by storm.
But his identity is a secret. We got the exclusive and went to find out more about the artist, and ask what's behind the mask.
Filmed and produced by Katy Hastings and Paul Riseley.
26 May 2018
