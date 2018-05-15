Media player
Director Spike Lee condemns Trump over Charlottesville
The US director criticised Donald Trump for not denouncing last year's far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia at which a female counter-protester died.
Spike Lee is at Cannes with BlacKkKlansman, the true story of a black detective who infiltrated the KKK.
15 May 2018
