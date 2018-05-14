Best of the TV Baftas
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Best of the TV Baftas

A red carpet dress with a difference, Rio Ferdinand and Sir David Attenborough - it's all here.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 14 May 2018