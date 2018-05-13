Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eurovision 2018: 'We all felt so sorry for SuRie'
British fans who travelled to the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 final in Lisbon have expressed their sympathy for UK contestant SuRie.
The singer - who placed 24th out of 26 - had to deal with an intruder while performing her song, Storm.
-
13 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-44098646/eurovision-2018-we-all-felt-so-sorry-for-surieRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window