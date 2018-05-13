Israel's Netta wins Eurovision 2018
Eurovision 2018: Israel's Netta is the winner

The 25-year-old singer Netta Barzilai took home the trophy with her song Toy, inspired by the anti-harassment campaign #MeToo.

  • 13 May 2018
