Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eurovision: Rylan Clark-Neal's five acts to look out for
Semi-Final host Rylan Clark-Neal takes a look at the acts likely to steal the spotlight in Lisbon.
-
12 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-44090332/eurovision-rylan-clark-neal-s-five-acts-to-look-out-forRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window