Meet the Swedish Justin Bieber
People say Sweden's Eurovision Song Contest entry Benjamin Ingrosso looks similar to Canadian singer Justin Bieber.

He's no stranger to the limelight as a cousin of Swedish House Mafia's Sebastian Ingrosso and he's the son of Pernilla Wahlgren, a Swedish singer and actress who has her own reality TV series.

  • 11 May 2018
