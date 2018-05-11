Meet the Swedish Justin Bieber

Media player
Eurovision 2018: Meet Benjamin, the Swedish Justin Bieber
People say Sweden's Eurovision Song Contest entry Benjamin Ingrosso looks similar to Canadian singer Justin Bieber.
He's no stranger to the limelight as a cousin of Swedish House Mafia's Sebastian Ingrosso and he's the son of Pernilla Wahlgren, a Swedish singer and actress who has her own reality TV series.
11 May 2018
