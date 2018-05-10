Meet Netta: Eurovision's #MeToo voice
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Eurovision 2018: Meet the Israeli singing about empowerment

Israel's Netta Barzilai is one of the big favourites to win at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

She talks about finding empowerment and acceptance as a pop star who breaks stereotypes.

  • 10 May 2018
Go to next video: Why is Australia in Eurovision?