Why Childish Gambino video has people talking

Childish Gambino has released a music video for his single 'This is America'.
The video is a social commentary on current issues, including police violence, racism and gun crime.
Music journalist Natty Kasambala talks through the surprise video which premiered on Saturday Night Live.
Produced by: Emily Wolstencroft and Jayde Pearson
08 May 2018
