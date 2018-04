Video

Milli Vanilli's Fab Morvan has told BBC Radio 5 live the impact of keeping the secret that the band didn’t sing on their records.

The pop duo who scored a clutch of hits in the late 1980s hit the headlines after they were stripped of their Grammy Award when the truth came out.

Speaking to Anna Foster, Morvan explained as the fame grew, the secret become harder to keep.

Click here to listen to the full interview with Fab Morvan.