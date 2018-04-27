Lizo Mzimba: A man after ABBA references
How many ABBA references can Lizo squeeze into a minute?

Gimme, Gimme, Gimme... a sentence full of ABBA references.

There's no confirmation BBC bosses asked Entertainment Correspondent Lizo Mzimba to do just that when the Swedish super-group announced they had written their first new material in 35 years.

