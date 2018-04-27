Media player
BFI finds movie gold of silent era star Louise Brooks
The footage had been sitting on a shelf for almost 60 years at the British Film Institute.
But one eagle-eyed archivist realised that clips at the start of an old movie reel were long-forgotten images of silent era star Louise Brooks.
And, as entertainment correspondent Colin Paterson discovers, that wasn't the only film find at the BFI National Archive in Berkhamsted.
