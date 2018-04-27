Five times Kanye West took us by surprise
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Five times Kanye West took us by surprise

Rapper Kanye West has sparked an online backlash after tweeting his support for US President Donald Trump.

But it's not the first time he has courted controversy, from interrupting award speeches to claiming he is God.

  • 27 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Five of Kanye's social media moments