A Gym Thing: The play with weighty issues
'I went from gym novice to gym bunny' says actor Tom Vallen, star and writer of A Gym Thing.
The new play charts one man's obsessive compulsive muscle dysmorphia, which is otherwise known as bigorexia.
A Gym Thing is playing at The Pleasance Theatre, London from 30 April to 13 May.
Video journalist: Alex Stanger
30 Apr 2018
These are external links and will open in a new window