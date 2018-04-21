Fans gather in Stockholm to remember Avicii
Avicii: Fans gather in Stockholm to remember superstar DJ

Thousands have gathered in Stockholm's Sergels Torg plaza to remember Swedish DJ Avicii, who died on Friday.

Avicii's club anthems include Wake Me Up, Hey Brother, and recently, Lonely Together with Rita Ora.

