Avicii, top dance music artist, has died

Swedish DJ Avicii, one of the world's biggest dance music stars, has died in Oman at the age of 28.

Avicii's club anthems include Wake Me Up, Hey Brother, and recently, Lonely Together with Rita Ora.

His representative said in a statement: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time."

No cause of death was announced, and Avicii's representative said no further statements would be issued.