Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Artist Rose Wylie: 'I don't do girly subjects'
British painter Rose Wylie didn’t get her break until her 70s but now the world can’t get enough of her blissfully unruly paintings.
Her latest exhibition opens at the David Zwirner Gallery in London this week.
BBC Arts Editor Will Gompertz went to meet the artist at her studio in Kent.
-
19 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-43828120/artist-rose-wylie-i-don-t-do-girly-subjectsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window