Rose Wylie: 'I don't do girly subjects'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Artist Rose Wylie: 'I don't do girly subjects'

British painter Rose Wylie didn’t get her break until her 70s but now the world can’t get enough of her blissfully unruly paintings.

Her latest exhibition opens at the David Zwirner Gallery in London this week.

BBC Arts Editor Will Gompertz went to meet the artist at her studio in Kent.

  • 19 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Pigcasso: The animal artist superstar