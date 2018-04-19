People thought I was really married to Dale Winton
Nell McAndrew on marrying Dale Winton.

Model Nell McAndrew has told BBC Radio 5 live that a lot of people thought she was really married to Dale Winton.

Speaking to Anna Foster, she paid tribute to the former Supermarket Sweep host, who has died at the age of 62.

In 2003, she famously pretended to marry Dale Winton for the BBC Three mockumentary Dale’s Wedding.

