Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Art installation creates smelling pods of major cities' air
Five pods have carefully reconstructed the smell of major cities from across the world.
People are able to experience breathing in cities like Beijing and Delhi, but there was a problem with the air from one city...
-
19 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-43820243/art-installation-creates-smelling-pods-of-major-cities-airRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window