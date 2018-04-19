Posh support

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Eva Longoria honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
She was joined by friends including Victoria Beckham and dedicated her award to women and Latino communities.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
19 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-43818802/eva-longoria-honoured-with-star-on-hollywood-walk-of-fameRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window