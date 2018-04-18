Moment Texas house explodes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Texas house explodes after vehicle crashes into it

Officers responded to a call after a vehicle crashed into a home. The house exploded seconds after they arrived.

The driver was arrested for not having a valid licence.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 18 Apr 2018