Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alex Beckett appears as Barney Lumsden in Twenty Twelve
Alex Beckett appeared in BBC Two's Twenty Twelve as Barney Lumsden.
The actor has died suddenly, aged 35, his agent said.
In this scene from 10 July 2012, the Perfect Curve brand consultancy agency have come up with a new campaign to market women’s football.
-
12 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-43747642/alex-beckett-appears-as-barney-lumsden-in-twenty-twelveRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window