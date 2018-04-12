Elton John: "I wish people would write better songs"
Sir Elton John has said he wishes some modern artists would "write better songs".

Promoting his new album, Revamp, Sir Elton told Nihal Arthanayake: "When you listen to even the cheesiest songs from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s – they are songs. There are a lot of songs in the charts I can’t sing, it’s just a beat."

  • 12 Apr 2018