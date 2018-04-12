Mark Zuckerberg: My Facebook data was shared too

Media player
The founder of Facebook has faced two days of questioning by American lawmakers
The founder of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, has revealed he was among the millions of users, whose data was shared with the British firm Cambridge Analytica.
12 Apr 2018
