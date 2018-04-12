How #MeToo has changed Tribeca festival
Tribeca: How #MeToo has changed the film festival

The first Tribeca Film Festival since the departure of Harvey Weinstein from his operational base in New York's Tribeca neighbourhood amid controversy gets underway next week.

BBC Talking Movies’ Tom Brook speaks to the festival's co-founders, Jane Rosenthal and Robert De Niro, about the impact of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements on this year’s festival.

