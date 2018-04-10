Media player
Tracy Emin on fighting back her sexual attacker
Artist Tracy Emin has said she was sexually harassed by a woman and "pushed away" her attacker.
She spoke to the Today programme about the issue as she unveiled her new artwork at London's St Pancras station.
10 Apr 2018
