Isaac Gracie - Last Words (Maida Vale session)

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Isaac Gracie performs Last Words for BBC Music Introducing
Isaac Gracie performs Last Words in session at Maida Vale for BBC Music Introducing.
-
06 Apr 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-43668134/isaac-gracie-performs-last-words-for-bbc-music-introducingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window