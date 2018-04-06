Media player
Video
Witness: The Bobbitt Story
On 23 June 1993 a young wife cut off her husband's penis in a frenzied attack. She was Lorena Bobbitt - he was John Wayne Bobbitt - and their story was soon a talking point all over the world. Ashley Byrne has been speaking to John Bobbitt's lawyer, Greg Murphy, about the case.
(Photo: John Wayne Bobbitt arriving at court. Credit: AFP/Getty Images)
