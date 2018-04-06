Media player
Video
Meet the 'Study Tubers': The YouTubers making studying cool
There's a new online phenomenon on the rise - and it's swapping looks for books. Meet the 'StudyTubers'.
Video Journalist Sophie van Brugen.
06 Apr 2018
