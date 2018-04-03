Full orchestral performance: Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Vaughan Williams' The Lark Ascending by the BBC Philharmonic and Nicola Benedetti.

A performance of The Lark Ascending by the BBC Philharmonic with violin soloist Nicola Benedetti, conducted by Alpesh Chauhan.

  • 03 Apr 2018