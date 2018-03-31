'I have twice the amount of work to do'
Declan Donnelly joked he had "twice the amount of work to do" and thanked fans for their "very warm welcome" as he presented Saturday Night Takeaway solo for the first time.

He presented the show alone after co-host Ant McPartlin was charged with drink driving following a collision in south-west London.

