Lisa Stansfield: My IVF anaesthetist was a big fan
Video

Lisa Stansfield: IVF doctor sang to me

Lisa Stansfield has told BBC Radio 5 live that the anaesthetist involved in her IVF treatment was a really big fan of her music.

The singer told Nihal Arthanayake that it made the whole experience very bizarre - especially when he starting singing.

  • 30 Mar 2018
