'Michelangelo can be a superhero'

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to sit in the Sistine Chapel and watch Michelangelo at work?
Director Marco Balich, famous for creating Olympic opening ceremonies, has brought together acrobatics, live ballet and music from Sting in a multi-media spectacle.
05 Apr 2018
